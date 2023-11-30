Former Villa boss Steve Bruce says Republic of Ireland job ‘would interest me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Villa boss Steve Bruce says Republic of Ireland job ‘would interest me’

By Press Association
Steve Bruce has been out of the game since leaving West Brom in October 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Steve Bruce feels the Republic of Ireland job “would suit me” as he considers a return to management.

The Football Association of Ireland made a swift announcement it would not be extending Stephen Kenny’s three-and-a-half-year stay following the end what was a disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, winning just two of eight matches.

The recruitment process for a new head coach has already started, with a review of the coaching staff set to take place once an appointment has been made ahead of friendly matches taking place in March and June 2024.

Stephen Kenny
Stephen Kenny’s final game in charge came in a 1-1 friendly draw against New Zealand (Niall Carson/PA)

Bruce, 62, has been out of the game since leaving West Brom in October 2022.

The former Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa boss, though, believes the time is right to consider a return.

Bruce told Ladbrokes: Fanzone: “I’m led to believe I’m there or thereabouts in the betting for the Ireland job. It’s a job that would interest me, that’s for sure.

“You know, as I’ve said, I’ve had a bit of time out and I’m itching to get back into the game, and something like that would suit me.

“Let’s see if the phone rings. It’s one of those – are they going to make an approach? At this moment in time, I really don’t know. But I’ve seen the betting sites and read the rumours, like everybody else.

“At the moment I can’t really comment on it because there’s been no connection.”

Former West Brom manager Steve Bruce
After moving into management following the end of his playing career, former Manchester United defender Bruce also had spells at Sheffield United, Huddersfield, Wigan, Crystal Palace, Birmingham, Sunderland and Hull.

Having spent time away from the game with his family, Bruce is now “itching to go back in”, and would also consider a consultancy role helping guide a young coach.

“It’s time that I go back to work again,” he said.

“I’m itching to go back in, not necessarily as a manager. I wouldn’t mind helping a young manager, helping a club in any way.

“I’d like to think that after 46 years, if someone asked me a question about football, I’d be able to answer it.

“I’d like to get back involved in some capacity. If it’s management, great. If it’s not, that’s also fine.

“Maybe consultancy, something along those lines. That sporting director role rings a nice bell for me. I think that would be a nice gig.

“I’ve had a break from it, but I’ve missed it. Especially those Saturday afternoons. These days, Saturday afternoon is a difficult time for me.

“I’ve forced myself to have this break, because I’ve never had one before, so we’ll see what happens now.”