Sport

Barry Robson praises Aberdeen for adapting to snowy conditions in Finland

By Press Association
Barry Robson was delighted with his team’s second-half display (Steve Welsh/PA)
Barry Robson was delighted with his team’s second-half display (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson praised his team for adapting to snowy conditions after they came from two goals down to earn a Europa Conference League point against Finnish champions HJK.

The Dons fell two goals behind inside 33 minutes but a brilliant 30-yard striker from Angus MacDonald gave them a lifeline just before the break and they took full advantage.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes nodded home an equaliser 11 minutes into the second half and Aberdeen had several chances to find a winner after a 13-minute delay to clear snow off the pitch.

The snow ploughs did the job but the effect was only temporary with the lines barely visible by the end of the game.

The snow fell throughout the 90 minutes amid temperatures of -5C, made colder by the wind chill factor.

Robson told RedTV: “At the start I knew the pitch wasn’t right and you could see the way we were, a couple of our players struggled on it.

“We have been on our travels a lot and that’s as tough an environment as you can play in.

“I thought first half especially they handled the conditions better than we did.

“I said to them at half-time, it’s all right saying Helsinki are on the astroturf but no, you have still got to get close to people and still got to play.

“We just came out a different Aberdeen second half and performed so well. We got the fans onside and probably should have gone on to win the game in the end.

“To come from two goals down shows the desire in the dressing room. They don’t know when they are beat and they should have won the game.

“Ach, I’m disappointed because they were brilliant, the fans. They were trying to suck us in, and we nearly got that goal to win it, which I think we deserved in the end.”