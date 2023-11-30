Arsenal aim to make Ben White the next player to commit his future to the club

Arsenal have approached Ben White to begin talks over extending the defender’s contract at the Emirates Stadium.

White, 26, joined the Gunners from Brighton for £50million in 2021 and has since established himself as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice right-back.

The England international has made 103 appearances for Arsenal and returned from injury off the bench in Wednesday’s 6-0 Champions League win over Lens.

White could follow fellow defender WIlliam Saliba in signing a new deal at Arsenal. (Adam Davy/PA)

The PA news agency understands sporting director Edu has led the decision to drive negotiations with White as a reward for his form, despite the fact the former Leeds loanee has two and a half years remaining on his contract.

If a new deal is agreed, White would become the latest of Arteta’s major names to extend his stay in north London.

First-team regulars Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes have all signed new contracts since October 2022, as have Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny.