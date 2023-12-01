Football rumours: Former Celtic winger Jota could reunite with Ange Postecoglou

What the papers say

Portuguese winger Jota is reportedly looking to reunite with his former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, the Sun reports. However Postecoglou is unsure if the club will make a move for the 24-year-old. Jota currently plays for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The Daily Express reports Manchester United have joined the ever-growing race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested in the 27-year-old.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi (Robbie Stephenson, PA)

The Manchester Evening News says Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has ruled out a mid-season move to Manchester United as he does not want to dampen his chances of being selected in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Social media round-up

Arsenal are reportedly ‘ready’ to launch a £13m bid for Arthur Vermeeren in January. 🇧🇪 Manchester United and Liverpool have previously been linked with the 18-year-old Royal Antwerp midfielder… 💫 #AFC https://t.co/ZnBeOjHIwG — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) November 30, 2023

Man United told to make shock move for Aaron Ramsdale amid Andre Onana worries Read more 👇https://t.co/OqigfPfX8K — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 30, 2023

Players to watch

West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta (Mike Egerton, PA)

Lucas Paqueta: Manchester City could reportedly lose interest in the West Ham midfielder if there is no resolution found over the gambling investigation into the midfielder, Football Transfers says.

Estevao Willian: Teamtalk reports the 16-year-old Brazilian is being chased by a plethora of clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.