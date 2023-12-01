Jeff Stelling returns to the screens with host presenter role on Prime Video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeff Stelling returns to the screens with host presenter role on Prime Video

By Press Association
Jeff Stelling hosted Sky Sport’s Soccer Saturday show for almost 30 years until May this year (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jeff Stelling will return to the screens in a new presenting role as host of Prime Video’s Every Game Every Goal show, the on-demand streaming service has announced.

Stelling, 68, who stood down as anchor of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday show in May after almost 30 years in the role, has joined Prime Video’s broadcast team for 20 live and exclusive Premier League matches in December.

Former Football Focus and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, 45, will also host some of Prime Video’s new shows, which will exclusively cover two rounds of Premier League fixtures.

Prime Video said Every Game Every Goal on December 6 will show “all the goals and key moments from every game as soon as they go in across all six of the evening’s fixtures, including Sheffield United v Liverpool, Aston Villa v Manchester City and Manchester United v Chelsea.

“In addition, Dan Walker will make his presenting debut on live Premier League football for the very first time across a number of Prime Video matches in December, including Wolves v Burnley, Spurs v West Ham and Burnley v Liverpool.”

Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Patrice Evra will return to Prime Video’s coverage as pundits alongside Michael Owen, Eni Aluko, Roberto Martinez, Jermain Defoe and Stuart Pearce.

Former BBC presenter Dan Walker has also joined Prime Video's broadcast team for their Premier League coverage
The show’s presenting and commentary team will also see the return of Gabby Logan, Ally McCoist, Jon Champion, Clive Tyldesley, Robyn Cowen, Jim Rosenthal and Guy Mowbray, Prime Video said.

Stelling will be supported by the likes of Dion Dublin, Tim Sherwood, Siobhan Chamberlain and Nedum Onuoha on analysis duties.