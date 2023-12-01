Jeff Stelling returns to the screens with host presenter role on Prime Video

Jeff Stelling will return to the screens in a new presenting role as host of Prime Video’s Every Game Every Goal show, the on-demand streaming service has announced.

Stelling, 68, who stood down as anchor of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday show in May after almost 30 years in the role, has joined Prime Video’s broadcast team for 20 live and exclusive Premier League matches in December.

Former Football Focus and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, 45, will also host some of Prime Video’s new shows, which will exclusively cover two rounds of Premier League fixtures.

Prime Video said Every Game Every Goal on December 6 will show “all the goals and key moments from every game as soon as they go in across all six of the evening’s fixtures, including Sheffield United v Liverpool, Aston Villa v Manchester City and Manchester United v Chelsea.

“In addition, Dan Walker will make his presenting debut on live Premier League football for the very first time across a number of Prime Video matches in December, including Wolves v Burnley, Spurs v West Ham and Burnley v Liverpool.”

Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Patrice Evra will return to Prime Video’s coverage as pundits alongside Michael Owen, Eni Aluko, Roberto Martinez, Jermain Defoe and Stuart Pearce.

The show’s presenting and commentary team will also see the return of Gabby Logan, Ally McCoist, Jon Champion, Clive Tyldesley, Robyn Cowen, Jim Rosenthal and Guy Mowbray, Prime Video said.

Stelling will be supported by the likes of Dion Dublin, Tim Sherwood, Siobhan Chamberlain and Nedum Onuoha on analysis duties.