What to expect at Saturday’s Euro 2024 draw

By Press Association
Scotland boss Steve Clarke, England manager Gareth Southgate and Wales boss Rob Page (Jane Barlow/Adrian Dennis/Nick Potts/PA)
The draw for the Euro 2024 finals takes place in Hamburg on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency provides the lowdown on what to expect.

Where and when is the draw taking place?

The finals draw will be staged in Hamburg, at the city’s Elbphilharmonie concert hall, starting at 5pm UK time. The full ceremony is slated to last for 50 minutes, with the draw itself expected to occupy 20 of those minutes.

How will the draw work?

Twenty-four countries will be divided into six groups of four. Countries have been split into four pots in accordance with their results in qualifying. Once drawn from their respective pots, a separate draw will allocate the team’s position number within their group. Hosts Germany have automatically been allocated to Group A, position 1.

Which pots are England, Scotland and Wales in?

  1. Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England
  2. Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria
  3. Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic
  4. Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off winner A, Play-off winner B, Play-off winner C

England, who won qualifying Group C, are in the top pot as Gareth Southgate’s men aim to go one better than at the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 finals.

Scotland are in the third pot after they finished second behind Spain in Group A, while Wales will hope to be Play-Off Winner A in pot four. To do that, they must first beat Finland on March 21 and then either Poland or Estonia on March 26.

The positioning of the nations throws open the possibility of England, Scotland and Wales being drawn in the same group. England and Wales occupied the same group at the last World Cup in Qatar, while Scotland and England were grouped together at the Euro 2020 finals.

Who might those nations be seeking to avoid?

Scotland beat Spain in Euro 2024 qualifying earlier this year
Scotland beat Spain in Euro 2024 qualifying earlier this year (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland will be bracing for a tough assignment against whoever comes out of Pot One, but their qualification victory over Spain in March will give Steve Clarke’s men confidence should the draw set up a rematch next summer.

The Netherlands and Croatia are arguably the teams to avoid in Pot Three, while reigning European champions Italy are the ones to avoid in Pot Four.

How will the group stage work?

The Euros will again feature 24 teams, which has been the case since the 2016 finals in France. That means the top two in each group will progress to the last 16, with the four best third-placed teams also making it through.

When are the finals taking place?

The tournament kicks off at 8pm UK time in Munich on Friday, June 14 next year. Berlin hosts the final on July 14.

How many cities are hosting matches?

Dortmund's Westfalenstadion is one of 10 venues lined up to host matches at Euro 2024
Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion is one of 10 venues lined up to host matches at Euro 2024 (Tim Goode/PA)

Ten cities are involved in staging finals matches – Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.