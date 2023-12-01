Kevin Sinfield completes first day of new ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Sinfield completes first day of new ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in York

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield completed the first day of his latest ultra-marathon challenge in York (Danny Lawson/PA)
Kevin Sinfield completed the first day of his latest ultra-marathon challenge in York (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kevin Sinfield is over a quarter of the way to hitting his £777,777 target in aid of research into Motor Neurone Disease after completing day one of his latest ultra-marathon quest at York Minster on Friday afternoon.

The former Leeds Rhinos star and his team were cheered much of the way from Headingley Stadium in Leeds to their initial destination as they continue to raise awareness inspired by Sinfield’s friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow.

The fundraising tally had ticked over £200,000 within an hour of his departure in wet and cold conditions, and Sinfield thanked the supporters as he prepares for the second day of the challenge to Cardiff on Saturday.

Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge – Day One – Headingley to York Minster
Kevin Sinfield and his team ran from Leeds to York on the opening day of his 7 in 7 challenge (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sinfield told the crowd: “We’re coming up to Christmas and it’s brilliant to be here with the lights on and feeling festive.

“If there’s someone you’ve not spoke to for months and you’ve had a daft fall out or whatever, please pick the phone up.

“Let’s look after each other, let’s make this a better place. Let’s look after the MND community and start looking after each other a bit better.”

Sinfield’s fourth fundraising challenge will see him look to complete seven ultra marathons in seven cities in seven days, as he follows the Welsh capital on Saturday with runs around Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton, before finishing with a route that takes him up The Mall in London next week.

Since starting his ultra-marathon quest in 2020, the 43-year-old has raised over £8million to help fund research and help those with the disease, and he has vowed he will continue to undertake his marathon quest until a cure can be found.

His quest drew praise from snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan, who was competing in the UK Championship less than a mile from the finish line in York.

Despite admitting to have “never heard” of Sinfield or his previous quests, O’Sullivan said: “I admire what he’s trying to do, for sure. There’s some serious effort going into that, good luck to him.”

:: To donate to Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 quest, see

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield