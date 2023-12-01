Ryan Bowman hat-trick sends Shrewsbury into FA Cup third round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Bowman hat-trick sends Shrewsbury into FA Cup third round

By Press Association
Ryan Bowman (centre) celebrates scoring for Shrewsbury (Joe Giddens/PA).
Ryan Bowman’s hat-trick fired Shrewsbury into the FA Cup third round with a 3-2 victory over Notts County.

Bowman gave his side an early lead, only for Richard Brindley to equalise for the hosts, but the Shrews striker completed his treble with two goals inside eight second-half minutes before 17-year-old James Sanderson pulled one back late on for County.

The visitors were gifted the lead in the first minute when Aden Baldwin’s slip let in Dan Udoh, who squared the ball to Bowman for a simple finish.

Luke Williams’ side dominated possession and were rewarded seven minutes before the break when Brindley’s long-range effort flew beyond Marko Marosi.

But Shrewsbury were able to regain their lead early in the second half as another defensive error allowed Bowman to grab his second and he struck for a third time in the 56th minute after another mistake from Baldwin.

The hosts got their second late on through Sanderson, picking his spot with one of his first touches on his professional debut.