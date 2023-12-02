Livingston v Ross County among postponed matches as cold snap bites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Livingston v Ross County among postponed matches as cold snap bites

By Press Association
Livingston’s Scottish Premiership match with Ross County was frozen off (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Livingston’s Scottish Premiership match with Ross County was frozen off (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Livingston’s Scottish Premiership match with Ross County was postponed as freezing conditions hit the football calendar in Scotland.

The top-division clash was due to take place at 3pm on Saturday but was called off after an early pitch inspection, with the playing surface at Almondvale Stadium frozen.

The Scottish Premiership club posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Following the pitch inspection, today’s game with Ross County has fell to the weather and has been postponed.

“Details for the re-arranged game will be released in due course.”

The rest of the fixture list was also decimated with eight games across the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two all falling victim to the sub-zero temperatures and snow.

In England, all 11 FA Cup second-round ties survived, with Blackpool’s clash with Forest Green postponed on Friday for non-weather related reasons.

Two National League matches were frozen off, though, with Altrincham against Dorking and Southend’s clash with Wealdstone falling foul of the weather.

Saturday’s horse racing meeting at Newcastle was postponed on Friday, but races at Doncaster, Bangor, Newbury and Fairyhouse went ahead.

In Germany, Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash with Union Berlin was postponed due to heavy overnight snowfall.