Bristol blow Gloucester away for derby delight

By Press Association
Harry Randall scored two of Bristol’s tries against Gloucester. (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Randall scored two of Bristol’s tries against Gloucester. (Adam Davy/PA)

Bristol ended their run of five Premiership defeats by thumping Gloucester 51-26 in a one-sided West Country derby.

The Bears led 41-7 early in the second half before relaxing to allow Gloucester a hint of respectability, but for most of the match they were comfortably outplayed.

Bristol’s points tally was the highest they had achieved against their opponents in 59 league fixtures between the clubs as Gloucester fell to their sixth consecutive defeat.

Livewire Harry Randall scored two of their tries while Max Malins, Ellis Genge, Fitz Harding, Joe Batley and Harry Thacker also got in on the act. Callum Sheedy kicked four conversions and a penalty, with James Williams also adding a conversion and a penalty.

Louis Rees-Zammit and Jamal Ford-Robinson both scored two tries for Gloucester with Santiago Carreras converting three.

Bristol had much the better of early possession and territory but basic handling errors at crucial times prevented them from capitalising.

Their pressure eventually told when Gloucester lost possession at a five-metre scrum for Malins to collect a well-judged chip ahead from Virimi Vakatawa to score.

Sheedy missed the conversion before turning down a kickable penalty in favour of more attacking options and it paid dividends when Genge finished off a succession of forward drives.

Straight from the restart, Thacker burst away on a 50m run into the opposition 22 and another Bristol try looked likely but Rich Lane was forced into touch just short of the line.

The visitors suffered two further blows in quick succession as prop Mayco Vivas departed with a leg injury before Randall darted away from a ruck to score the Bears’ third try.

On the half-hour, the hosts scored their bonus-point try. A neat off-load from Kyle Sinckler sent Dan Thomas through a huge gap and skipper Harding was on hand for the scoring pass.

Sheedy converted and added a penalty before Gloucester conjured up their first attack in the 38th minute.

A burst from Ruan Ackermann gave Rees-Zammit an opportunity and the wing won a line-out in the Bristol 22.

Gloucester secured possession from it and Rees-Zammit powered past two defenders to force his way over to leave his side trailing 29-7 at the interval.

Within 40 seconds of the restart, the home side extended their advantage when Randall quickly took a penalty before kicking ahead and winning the race to touch down for an excellent solo try.

Bristol’s sixth came from Batley, who muscled over from close range before the home side took their foot off the gas by replacing both half-backs, Sheedy and Randall.

Gloucester immediately responded with three tries in quick succession with Rees-Zammit flying over in the corner before Ford-Robinson twice powered over from close range.

Gloucester reduced the deficit to 15 points but Ackermann was yellow carded for collapsing a driving maul which enabled Thacker to seal victory from a line-out drive, with a last-minute penalty from Williams putting the icing on the cake.