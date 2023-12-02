Des Buckingham enjoys first win as Oxford boss with FA Cup victory over Grimsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Des Buckingham enjoys first win as Oxford boss with FA Cup victory over Grimsby

By Press Association
Billy Bodin scored Oxford’s second goal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Billy Bodin scored Oxford’s second goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Des Buckingham enjoyed a first win as Oxford manager as the League One side reached the third round by beating League Two opponents Grimsby 2-0.

The Mariners were unable to repeat last season’s cup exploits when they became the first club in the competition’s history to knock out five teams from higher divisions on their way to the quarter-finals.

Marcus McGuane fired Oxford ahead in the 11th minute and Billy Bodin got the second 15 minutes from time.

Grimsby were the architects of their own downfall as Oxford’s opener came from their own corner. Josh Murphy raced 60 yards and although Harvey Cartwright parried his drive, McGuane followed up to score.

Otis Khan had two half-chances for Grimsby in the first half and with 20 minutes to go Donovan Wilson was denied by James Beadle’s low save.

Cartwright was much the busier, saving from Stan Mills, twice, and Ruben Rodrigues. The visiting keeper also saved superbly from Bodin and Tyler Goodrham’s drive.

But he could do nothing to stop Bodin nodding in Cameron Brannagan’s chipped cross in the 75th minute to seal Oxford’s progress.