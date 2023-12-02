Jamie Gullan scores last-gasp penalty to fire Raith to victory at Inverness

Jamie Gullan’s penalty four mintues into time added on earned Raith a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Inverness.

The home side had led thanks to Billy Mckay’s goal just after the hour, but Lewis Vaughan’s late equaliser and Gullan’s even later penalty turned things around.

Caley went ahead when Mckay met David Wotherspoon’s 61st-minute cross with a terrific header.

But the visitors hit back four minutes from time when Vaughan flicked the ball over a defender and finished.

And there was still time for Gullan to win it from the spot, with the home side having no chance to respond.