Funso Ojo earns Port Vale FA Cup replay after draw at Stevenage

By Press Association
Funso Ojo earned Port Vale an FA Cup replay against Stevenage (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stevenage and Port Vale will do it all again in an FA Cup second-round replay after a 1-1 draw at an extremely foggy Lamex Stadium.

Goal machine Jamie Reid broke the deadlock with his 16th of the campaign for Stevenage but the lead lasted only seven minutes before Funso Ojo equalised from the spot.

Vale had goals ruled out for offside in both halves and they will host Boro a week on Tuesday.

Elliott List could only volley off target for the hosts while Ethan Chislett dragged wide of the mark down the other end in a quiet first half.

But striker Reid pounced on a fine Harvey White through ball to open the scoring in the 69th minute.

Dan Butler could have put the game to bed when he fired just over from the edge of the box.

Uche Ikpeazu was then brought down inside the area by Terence Vancooten and Ojo made no mistake from 12 yards as he bagged his first goal since September with 14 minutes to go.