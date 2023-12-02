Ashley Hemmings bags a brace as Kidderminster beat Ebbsfleet

Ashley Hemmings’ quickfire brace handed Kidderminster a vital win as they beat fellow strugglers Ebbsfleet 2-0.

Victory lifted the Harriers off the foot of the National League table, while Ebbsfleet remained stuck in the relegation zone.

Kidderminster settled the contest by scoring twice in first-half stoppage time.

Sammy Robinson played the ball through to Hemmings, who slotted the ball into the far corner for the opener.

Hemmings then added a second just two minutes later from a free-kick.