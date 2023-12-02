Morecambe stun Wycombe to reach third round

League Two Morecambe booked their place in the third round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win at Wycombe.

Goals from Eli King and Tom Bloxham saw Morecambe stun a team 21 places above them in League One and make the third round in back-to-back years.

Wycombe controlled the opening half-hour, with visiting keeper Adam Smith twice called into action to save from Killian Phillips and Kian Breckin.

But Morecambe worked their way into the match and opened the scoring in the 38th minute as Adam Mayor’s corner drifted in under the crossbar, with King on hand to bundle the ball home on the goal line.

The goal gave the Shrimps a boost of confidence, and they doubled their lead after 56 minutes. Michael Mellon’s excellent floated cross found an unmarked Bloxham ghosting in at the far post to sidefoot home.

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield, who played the last time his side won a second-round tie, made a quadruple change, but it made no difference and Mellon could have added a third for Morecambe as they ran out easy winners.