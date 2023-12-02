Barry Corr does not expect to be in charge for Cambridge’s next match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barry Corr does not expect to be in charge for Cambridge’s next match

By Press Association
Cambridge reached the third round (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cambridge reached the third round (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cambridge interim manager Barry Corr saw his side book a place in the third round of the FA Cup with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Fleetwood in his first game in charge but said he does not expect to be in the dugout when the U’s return to league action next week.

Corr, who took temporary charge when manager Mark Bonner was dismissed on Wednesday, said the club was already in talks with prospective new coaches.

He will take training again on Monday, but said: “I spoke to Ben (Strang, Cambridge director of football) after the game. He’s had a couple of informal conversations and formal interviews will start next week.

“I’d imagine if the process moves quickly, the new manager could be in place for the Charlton game next Saturday.”

The U’s blew Fleetwood away with three goals in six first-half minutes from Danny Andrew, Elias Kachunga and Fejiri Okenabirhie, before substitute Gassan Ahadme wrapped up the scoring in the second half.

Corr said: “Fleetwood haven’t started well in the last couple of games, so we talked to the players about the importance of a fast start and the game was probably done after 15 minutes, even though I was still nervous in injury time.

“I thought our front four were unplayable at times today.”

Andrew opened the scoring in the seventh minute, curling in a free kick from 22 yards after Kachunga had been fouled by Bosun Lawal.

Four minutes later Kachunga was on target himself, following up to score when Sullay Kaikai’s shot rebounded off the post. Then in the 13th minute the impressive Kaikai set up Okenabirhie, who ran clear and finished confidently.

Brendan Wiredu put Fleetwood’s best chance wide from close range before the U’s missed a penalty in the 29th minute – Ahadme’s tame effort easily saved by Fleetwood goalkeeper Stephen McMullan after a foul on Kaikai by Lawal.

Ahadme made amends in the second half, converting Paul Digby’s 83rd-minute cross to complete the scoring.

Fleetwood’s leaky defence has now conceded 10 goals in three games and manager Lee Johnson apologised to the traveling fans for what was a meek performance.

Johnson said: “It was a crazy 15-minute spell at the start where the details were horrific in terms of our play. I picked a team that I believed could get on the front foot but we were out of sorts.

“I didn’t see that coming and 10 goals in a week is not acceptable. We’ve missed a massive opportunity to advance in the cup because I think Cambridge were beatable.”

Johnson bemoaned his side’s habit of conceding early goals. He said: “It’s been a problem all season and all we can do is get our heads down, fight, and do the basics right.”