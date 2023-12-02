Grant McCann slams offside decision as Doncaster bow out of cup to Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Grant McCann slams offside decision as Doncaster bow out of cup to Peterborough

By Press Association
Doncaster manager Grant McCann hit out at the officials after losing to Peterborough (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Doncaster manager Grant McCann hit out at the officials after losing to Peterborough (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Doncaster boss Grant McCann hit out at the officials and insisted the assistant referee “only has one job” after his side were beaten 2-1 by League One Peterborough in the FA Cup second round.

McCann’s men fell 2-0 behind thanks to strikes from Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark but reduced the deficit through Mo Faal before Kyle Hurst hit a post in stoppage time.

Faal thought he had pulled one back earlier in the 69th minute but was denied by the offside flag, a decision that angered McCann.

He said: “Ultimately, we’ve lost but we were hard done by. Watching it back he’s two yards onside, Mo Faal. He’s actually behind the lad when Joe (Ironside) heads it.

“We just needed a bit of the rub of green away from home and we didn’t seem to get it.

“If we’d have scored there, that would have given us 30 minutes to equalise and with that time we would have gotten back into it.

“The man’s got one job and he’s managed to look down the line from the far side and flag it offside. I’m sure we’ll get an apology on Monday morning.

“It was a good performance from us. They’re flying high in League One but we more than matched them.

“Apart from the first 10 minutes, where we showed them too much respect, we grew into the game and looked strong.

“They’re one of the best teams in League One, if not the best. I told the players that if we play like that in our own league then we will be absolutely fine.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was relieved to see his side hold onto their lead despite some lax defending which saw Rovers gifted a number of clear-cut chances.

He added: “We didn’t play as well as we have been and we were off it a bit but to win when you don’t play well is a good habit.

“We had numerous occasions to just kill the game off but we didn’t and it was a proper cup tie when the boy scored. They threw everything at us, credit to them. We just managed to see it through.

“We got complacent after the first goal and we were too passive. Nick (Bilokapic) has made two really good saves. There’s one massive chance the boy really should score.

“We gave away too many clear-cut chances, more than we have in the last four or five games. But we had three or four really big opportunities to make it two.”