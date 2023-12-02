Steve Evans livid with Port Vale penalty as Stevenage taken to FA Cup replay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Evans livid with Port Vale penalty as Stevenage taken to FA Cup replay

By Press Association
Stevenage manager Steve Evans was unhappy with Port Vale’s penalty in their FA Cup stalemate (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Stevenage manager Steve Evans was unhappy with Port Vale’s penalty in their FA Cup stalemate (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Manager Steve Evans was furious at the “atrocious” penalty awarded against Stevenage after they drew 1-1 with Port Vale in the FA Cup second round.

Goal machine Jamie Reid put Stevenage ahead midway through the second half but the lead lasted only seven minutes before Funso Ojo equalised from the penalty spot.

Referee Tom Reeves judged Uche Ikpeazu was fouled by Terence Vancooten, leaving an angry Evans rueing a missed opportunity and adamant the referee got it wrong.

“If it was played at the bottom of my garden I’d have shut the curtains, that’s a great saying from Bill Shankley,” Evans said.

“It’s just the worst decision to give a penalty. It’s not the first time this referee’s done this to us.

“I’ve already spoken to somebody senior about it in the tunnel but we’ve got nothing other than an apology and we go to Port Vale a week on Tuesday.

“There’s no way we shouldn’t be going through on the basis of his decision. It’s atrocious. I’ll go and speak to him but I’ll get his usual rubbish that I normally get from him.

“Two of their players, I know them really well, and they said it’s not a penalty. He wins the ball really clearly.

“The referee comes from nowhere doesn’t he? And then gives a penalty. It’s as if as soon as the ball went into the box he was giving a penalty, that’s how I feel.”

Vale had goals ruled out for offside in both halves at a foggy Lamex Stadium.

Elliott List could only volley off target for the hosts while Ethan Chislett dragged wide of the mark down the other end in a quiet first half.

But striker Reid pounced on a fine Harvey White through ball to open the scoring in the 69th minute.

Dan Butler could have put the game to bed but he fired just over from the edge of the box and was made to pay.

“I thought it was the least we deserved. I was delighted with lots of aspects,” said Vale boss Andy Crosby.

“They’re having an unbelievable season and they’re a difficult opponent to play against.

“I thought the penalty was the least we deserved. I don’t think the resilience in this group should be in any doubt.

“They’re sticking together. We’re obviously going through a really challenging period in terms of results but this group are really close and tight and they kept going and got the least they deserved with an equaliser.

“The last time we were here we thought the referee [on that day] had missed the most blatant penalty, we then got a letter through from the PGMOL saying we should have had two penalties. Maybe it’s evened itself out. I’m not sure.”