Michael Duff takes responsibility as Swansea extend winless streak to five games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Duff takes responsibility as Swansea extend winless streak to five games

By Press Association
Michael Duff’s Swansea secured a late draw with Huddersfield (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Duff’s Swansea secured a late draw with Huddersfield (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Michael Duff admitted he would not shy away from criticism after being booed following Swansea’s late 1-1 Championship draw with Huddersfield.

The Terriers took the lead after just three minutes as Ben Cabango turned Jaheim Headley’s cross into his own net.

Swansea dominated after conceding early on but struggled in the final third until Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino netted in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage-time to earn his side a point.

But many home fans jeered Duff after the full-time whistle, with Swansea now winless in five matches.

“They (fans) are showing their frustration,” said Duff. “I think in the cold light of day, they’ve watched the same game as us.

“We haven’t won enough games at home, we get that.

“I can make all the excuses in the world but you have to win. That’s part of my job.

“You get clapped when you win and you get booed when you don’t. It is what it is.”

On the draw, Duff added: “We dominated the game, there’s no doubt about that. If we play that game 10 times, I think we win nine with the numbers we had in terms of possession, shots, opportunities – everything.

“We talked in the week about giving poor goals away and they have done nothing to score a goal. That makes it doubly difficult.

“But we have had ample opportunities to go and win the game.”

Huddersfield looked on course for back-to-back victories for the first time under Darren Moore until Patino’s late leveller.

But the draw means they have claimed five points from the nine on offer since the recent international break.

And while disappointed to concede late on, Moore believes his side are heading in the right direction.

“What I am pleased with, over the three games this week after the international break, to take five points against the calibre of teams we’ve played, taking into consideration the travel, then I’ve got to be pleased,” he said.

“I said to the boys two weeks ago, the work we did in the international break, this will carry you through the next three games.

“It shows the work we’ve done as a group and it shows we’re heading in the right direction.

“Performances have been more solid and resolute. They’re staying in the game longer and being harder to beat.

“We know we’re still short in areas. We know there’s a progress going on at the moment at the football club, both on and off the pitch.

“We need to keep focused and keep churning away and getting those points on the board.

“It would have been great to take the three points today but when we look at the course of the week, to take five points out of those games is credit to the team.”