Steven Naismith wants winning runs to be normal for Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Naismith wants winning runs to be normal for Hearts

By Press Association
Hearts manager Steven Naismith (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts manager Steven Naismith (Jane Barlow/PA)

Steven Naismith insists successive victories should be standard practice for Hearts after a 1-0 win at Kilmarnock made it four Scottish Premiership wins in a row.

The Jam Tarts moved up to third in the table after a calamitous error by Will Dennis saw the Killie keeper spill Lawrence Shankland’s shot into his own net after 18 minutes.

The hosts enjoyed the bulk of possession as they searched for an equaliser, but a combination of their lack of cutting edge and some resolute defending from Naismith’s side would see them shut out.

“The four wins is good, I know (it was our first) three consecutive in two years, this is five years,” said Naismith.

“If I’m honest, for a club like Hearts and a few other clubs will say the same – it should be normal that you go on a run like that, it shouldn’t take five years.

“The conditions today, the pitch, it is what it is – you need to play a different way and we did it.

“On the AstroTurf pitches, every game is close because you know both teams are going to get a chance, whether that be the bounce of the ball, a slip, whatever – you are going to give up chances.

“I thought we defended really well, we probably gave them one good chance where it could have been a goal. The others, they had a header late on but our positions were really good.”

The Hearts boss remains hopeful he will not be without the services of Liam Boyce for an extended period of time after the striker limped off just before the half-hour mark.

Boyce missed the vast majority of last season with a torn cruciate ligament, though Naismith is hopeful for good news in the next few days.

“I’ve not checked since we came in, but he seemed fine,” he added.

“When he came off he mentioned that he felt something in his leg – it wasn’t as if he knew what it was. Whether that’s a nerve issue or a muscle issue, we’ll see in the coming days.”

Derek McInnes was disappointed after suffering defeat in his 700th game in management.

Killie were punished for being wasteful in front of goal and as a result suffered their first home loss in six league fixtures as well as dropping out the top six.

“I thought the result was really harsh on my team,” boss McInnes said.

“It was such an unusual goal to lose and was obviously a setback for us being at home.

“It wasn’t without its challenges, I thought the pitch was difficult for both sets of players – it was probably bordering on unplayable, it was really icy towards the second half in particular.

“I thought we were the better team but you don’t always get what you deserve, Hearts I think had one shot on target and go away with the points.”

The Kilmarnock manager refused to blame the loss on Dennis, despite the keeper’s glaring error for the Hearts goal.

Dennis has enjoyed a positive start to life at Rugby Park since joining in the summer, though had an afternoon to forget after spilling the ball into his own net and picking up a booking for a rash challenge on Yutaro Oda.

“It’s not a goal you would expect any goalkeeper to lose,” he added.

“He’s lost a goal at Dens Park where he comes through bodies and doesn’t take charge of it – but other than that he’s been absolutely fine.

“He’s been good, it’s a learning curve for him. It’s disappointing he’s lost that but we’ve had enough chances – we don’t lose the game because of Will Dennis and we need to make that clear.”