Kevin Sinfield greeted by Sir Gareth Edwards after latest fundraising challenge

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield took to the streets of Cardiff in his latest ultra marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)
Kevin Sinfield took to the streets of Cardiff in his latest ultra marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kevin Sinfield was greeted by Welsh rugby union great Sir Gareth Edwards as he completed the latest of seven back-to-back ultra marathons in aid of research and support for those living with Motor Neurone Disease in Cardiff.

Sinfield was greeted by Edwards on the pitch at Cardiff Arms Park during half-time in the United Rugby Championship match against Scarlets, which the visitors won 29-23.

Afterwards Sinfield, whose latest fund-raising feat ticked over the quarter of a million pound mark in the course of its second day, hailed his welcome in the Welsh capital as one of the best he has experienced.

Speaking to members of the Cardiff squad, Sinfield said: “Over the last few years we’ve been to some pretty special places and we’ve run in some pretty amazing cities, but the welcome the team has had today in Cardiff has been as good as anywhere.

“Don’t under-estimate the friends you have in here, the bonds that you get playing rugby of either code is something that not many sports give you.

“Win or lose, there will come a point where you can’t play any more for whatever reason. You look after each other when you cross the line, and for the rest of your lives you need to look after each other as well.”

Sinfield’s fourth fundraising challenge takes him on to Birmingham on Sunday, beginning at Alexander Stadium and calling at St Andrews, Villa Park and Edgbaston before concluding in Centenary Square on Sunday afternoon.

He will then move on to undertake routes around Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton, before concluding with a route that takes him up The Mall in London next week.

Since starting his ultra-marathon quest in 2020, the 43-year-old has raised over £8million to help fund research and help those with the disease, and he has vowed he will continue to undertake his marathon quest until a cure can be found.

:: To donate to Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 quest, see

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield