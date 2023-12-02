Portsmouth ‘a pleasure to watch’ as John Mousinho’s side go top of League One

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho was delighted with his side’s performance after they beat Northampton 3-0 to go back to the top of League One.

Pompey took full advantage of former leaders Bolton’s FA Cup commitments as Sean Raggett headed them into an early lead before Paddy Lane added a goal either side of half-time.

The commanding display wrapped up back-to-back victories following a first defeat of the season against Blackpool last weekend.

“I thought we were excellent from start to finish,” said Mousinho. “Coming off a really professional performance in the week, I thought it was more of the same in the first half.

“We were brave on the ball and we earned the right to play some really good football in the second half. It was a pleasure to watch.

“My only criticism was that we didn’t put the game further out of reach because we had chances and we had opportunities but we didn’t take them.

“I know I sound greedy but you have to be greedy in football and we’ve been there before. We have led 3-0 away from home and suffered a nervy finish so that was the only thing that could have been better.

“It was a really good afternoon and it’s so important to win these games, especially considering what happened this time last week against Blackpool.

“This was a big test because you saw what Northampton did to Blackpool on Tuesday – they won the game and they thoroughly deserved it.

“We knew they would be a good side, they have momentum and they have plenty of good players so to do what we did, in the style we did, was really pleasing.”

Northampton had won their last three games but they were off the pace against Pompey.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said: “I felt we gifted them all three goals to be honest. The first one, the corner, we’re too loose and not aggressive enough and that’s not us.

“The second one comes from a goal-kick, which is really soft, and the third goal is another poor one so we didn’t do the basics right today.

“We tried to step on and at least in the first half we probed and looked dangerous, Sam (Hoskins) and Kieron (Bowie) went close with a few efforts, and our intention wasn’t to sit back or sit deep.

“We wanted to have a go but Portsmouth are very good side and they’re top for a reason. They haven’t lost an away game since March but unfortunately we didn’t do the basics right and we gave away soft goals.

“If you do that, you’ll find yourselves in a lot of trouble and we suffered today.”