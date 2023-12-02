Ged Brennan hails Morecambe ‘discipline’ after Wycombe scalp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ged Brennan hails Morecambe ‘discipline’ after Wycombe scalp

By Press Association
Adams Park was the scene of an FA Cup upset after Morecambe beat Wycombe. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Adams Park was the scene of an FA Cup upset after Morecambe beat Wycombe. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Morecambe manager Ged Brennan believes his side outclassed a lacklustre Wycombe to sail into the FA Cup third round with a 2-0 win.

Eli King and Tom Bloxham were on hand with goals either side of the break to send the League Two team into the next round of the Cup for the second year in a row.

And with victory fresh on his mind, Brennan admitted he was unfazed about his team’s potential top-flight opposition next time out.

“I’m absolutely delighted as I thought the lads were outstanding with the discipline they showed all over the pitch,” he said.

“I thought [Wycombe] ran out of ideas in the end because we were so well organised today.

“I don’t care who we get next or if it’s one of the big boys, as long as it’s good for the club and the fans.”

King opened the scoring in the 38th minute, capitalising on an Adam Mayor corner and heading it home to put his team in front.

Bloxham doubled their lead just before the hour mark, the youngster getting on the end of Michael Mellon’s cross to make it 2-0 and mark a “solid” performance according to Brennan.

“They were two great goals,” he said. “A set-piece, everyone in the box and great header by Eli and a great move for the second goal.

“I thought we played counterattack really well and when we got the ball, we kept possession.

“We looked a proper solid unit and that’s the way we’re going to go from now.”

Wycombe held firm in the opening half an hour of play but were unable to come up with any opportunities to get on top at Adams Park, something manager Matt Bloomfield put down to a lack of energy and intensity.

“There wasn’t enough energy, not enough intensity in our play and not enough personality with the way we want to play,” he said.

“The intensity is the main thing that was missing, which in turn looks lacklustre, looks lethargic.

“The first thing you expect from any football team is to go with intensity and enthusiasm and we didn’t today which was obviously bitterly disappointing.”

Since Wycombe’s 4-1 away demolition of Fleetwood in early October, Wanderers have only won three matches.

And with Brandon Hanlan and Luke Leahy suffering injuries at home to Stevenage last month, Bloomfield’s side have struggled with a lack of inspiration from the bench but are hoping to finally see some light.

“We’re missing some really key players for us who have been great for us this season,” added Bloomfield.

“I really believe that we had enough in the squad to cope with those losses, but results might suggest otherwise.

“We have to keep fighting to improve and we’re looking forward to having one shaft of sunlight for that way through the fog.”