Ged Brennan hails Morecambe ‘discipline’ after Wycombe scalp

Morecambe manager Ged Brennan believes his side outclassed a lacklustre Wycombe to sail into the FA Cup third round with a 2-0 win.

Eli King and Tom Bloxham were on hand with goals either side of the break to send the League Two team into the next round of the Cup for the second year in a row.

And with victory fresh on his mind, Brennan admitted he was unfazed about his team’s potential top-flight opposition next time out.

“I’m absolutely delighted as I thought the lads were outstanding with the discipline they showed all over the pitch,” he said.

“I thought [Wycombe] ran out of ideas in the end because we were so well organised today.

“I don’t care who we get next or if it’s one of the big boys, as long as it’s good for the club and the fans.”

King opened the scoring in the 38th minute, capitalising on an Adam Mayor corner and heading it home to put his team in front.

Bloxham doubled their lead just before the hour mark, the youngster getting on the end of Michael Mellon’s cross to make it 2-0 and mark a “solid” performance according to Brennan.

“They were two great goals,” he said. “A set-piece, everyone in the box and great header by Eli and a great move for the second goal.

“I thought we played counterattack really well and when we got the ball, we kept possession.

“We looked a proper solid unit and that’s the way we’re going to go from now.”

Wycombe held firm in the opening half an hour of play but were unable to come up with any opportunities to get on top at Adams Park, something manager Matt Bloomfield put down to a lack of energy and intensity.

“There wasn’t enough energy, not enough intensity in our play and not enough personality with the way we want to play,” he said.

“The intensity is the main thing that was missing, which in turn looks lacklustre, looks lethargic.

“The first thing you expect from any football team is to go with intensity and enthusiasm and we didn’t today which was obviously bitterly disappointing.”

Since Wycombe’s 4-1 away demolition of Fleetwood in early October, Wanderers have only won three matches.

And with Brandon Hanlan and Luke Leahy suffering injuries at home to Stevenage last month, Bloomfield’s side have struggled with a lack of inspiration from the bench but are hoping to finally see some light.

“We’re missing some really key players for us who have been great for us this season,” added Bloomfield.

“I really believe that we had enough in the squad to cope with those losses, but results might suggest otherwise.

“We have to keep fighting to improve and we’re looking forward to having one shaft of sunlight for that way through the fog.”