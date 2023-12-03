5 ties to look out for in the FA Cup third round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 ties to look out for in the FA Cup third round

By Press Association
The FA Cup third round draw sees rivals Sunderland and Newcastle face each other for the first time in seven years, while Arsenal host Liverpool (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The third-round draw for the FA Cup was made on Sunday, with Premier League and Championship clubs entering the competition.

All fixtures will be played over the weekend of January 6/7 and include an all-Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool, Wear-Tyne derby clash between Sunderland and Newcastle, while reigning holders Manchester City face Huddersfield.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the best ties to watch in the third round.

Sunderland v Newcastle

One of the biggest draws of the third round sees fierce rivals Sunderland and Newcastle go head-to-head for the first time since 2016.

The last meeting between both senior sides came in the Premier League, resulting in a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park in March 2016 and ending the Black Cats’ run of six derby victories on the trot.

Both sides have endured plenty of changes since then, with Sunderland suffering back-to-back relegations and reached the Championship play-offs last season, while since their takeover, Newcastle have challenged at the top end of the Premier League table, securing Champions League football this season.

Their first meeting in seven years will take place at the Stadium of Light.

Arsenal v Liverpool

Soccer – FA Cup – Fifth Round – Arsenal v Liverpool – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal and Liverpool last faced each other in the FA Cup in 2014 (Adam Davy/PA)

An all-Premier League clash sees Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates.
Both teams are meeting for the first time in the competition since 2014, when the Gunners earned a 2-1 victory in the fifth round and went on to win the trophy that season against Hull.

Arsenal have since won the competition three times, while Liverpool were last crowned winners in 2022 after beating Chelsea on penalties.

Wigan v Manchester United

Last year’s finalists Manchester United will make the short trip to former champions Wigan.

The Latics won the competition in 2013 with a huge upset against Manchester City at Wembley as Ben Watson’s late header clinched the trophy.

The club have since fallen on hard times, suffering relegation from the Championship last season and started their League One campaign this year with an eight-point deduction due to off-pitch issues.

Wigan progressed to the third round with a 1-0 win against York on Saturday and come up against United, who have won the competition 12 times in their history but have stuttered this season under Erik Ten Hag.

Ramsgate/AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich

A tough test lies ahead for Isthmian League South East Division side Ramsgate if they can get past League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon on Monday night.

Currently the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, Ramsgate overcame National League strugglers Woking to book their spot in the second round of the competition.

The winner of Monday’s tie will face high-flying Ipswich, who are second in the Championship table having only lost two games so far this season.

Manchester City v Huddersfield

Champions League Final Package
Manchester City are the reigning FA Cup holders (Nick Potts/PA)

Current holders Manchester City kick off their defence against Championship strugglers Huddersfield.

In an all-Manchester final back in June, City earned a 2-1 win against rivals United through Ilkay Gundogan’s double and went on to secure the treble the following weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be aiming for back-to-back FA Cup victories starting with a third-round tie against Huddersfield, who are lingering above the Championship relegation zone.