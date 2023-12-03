Brendan Rodgers ‘still angry’ at Celtic’s ‘soft’ first-half show at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Rodgers ‘still angry’ at Celtic’s ‘soft’ first-half show at St Johnstone

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic trailed at half-time in Perth (Jane Barlow/PA)
Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic trailed at half-time in Perth (Jane Barlow/PA)

Brendan Rodgers claimed he had never been angrier as a manager after watching Celtic’s “soft” first-half performance in a 3-1 cinch Premiership comeback win over St Johnstone.

Celtic trailed at half-time after conceding from an inswinging corner for the second weekend running. Diallang Jaiyesimi got the final touch as the champions struggled to deal with Graham Carey’s delivery and the aftermath.

David Turnbull had Celtic’s sole shot on target in the first half as Saints threatened to take more points off the league leaders following a goalless Parkhead draw in August.

With Mikey Johnston off the bench for Yang Hyun-jun, the visitors were much improved after the break. Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley netted with powerful strikes before substitute James Forrest scored on the counter-attack in stoppage-time after Jay Turner-Cooke had come close at the other end.

But Rodgers said: “I’m still angry, if I’m honest. The first half was nowhere near what you expect from a Celtic player and team. Just the level of intensity and ambition in the game, the speed, we were absolutely nowhere near it.

“We got bullied for the goal and we were soft in everything, with and without the ball. Half-time was the angriest I’ve ever been as a manager.

“People who have been around me will know I’m normally very calm. It was nothing tactical – this was about desire and what it takes to play for this club.

“Thankfully in the second half the players were brilliant. Callum McGregor was outstanding and I got more of the energy and ambition that I want.

“It was what I expected in the first half. We’d gone a game-and-a-half and not scored, with the greatest of respect, against St Johnstone.

“Craig (Levein) had organised his team well and they got their goal from the set-piece that we were soft at. I expect much more from us.

“Second half, it was a real testament to the players, because they could have folded and been nervy, but they got to the level I demand from them.

“They were fantastic goals and we could have had more. It’s a reminder that if you go soft, if you go timid against any team, they can hurt you.”

Craig Levein was disappointed by the turnaround but encouraged by his side’s overall display.

“We did a lot of good things and defended really well,” the Saints manager said.

“We’ve lost to two wonderful pieces of skill. Those two goals were like a kick in the whatsits. The last goal I’m not bothered up – we were gung-ho by then.”

Levein added: “One of the things I’m confident we can improve is our fitness.

“We tired a bit in the second half, which is understandable. There’s a lot of concentration needed to cut off passing lines, close spaces and defend the box in the right areas. That’s tiring.

“But I know we can get fitter – and that will help us in our quest to climb the table.”