Paul McCallum hits stoppage-time winner as Eastleigh dump Reading out of FA Cup

By Press Association
Paul McCallum was Eastleigh’s hero against Reading (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Paul McCallum was Eastleigh’s last-gasp hero as the National League side sent League One Reading packing in the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win.

Femi Azeez had seemingly rescued a replay for Reading with his 86th-minute strike, which cancelled out McCallum’s first-half opener.

But the Eastleigh striker popped up deep in stoppage time to send the non-league outfit, who sit 36 places below the Royals on the pyramid, through to the third round for the third time in their history.

The home team had the better chances at the Silverlake Stadium, with McCallum poking them in front in the 21st minute when he got on the end of Scott Quigley’s cross.

McCallum had the ball in the net for a second time three minutes before half-time but the goal was ruled off as he shoved a defender out of the way to head home.

Reading goalkeeper Joel Pereira made great saves to deny Quigley and McCallum either side of the break.

Not to be outdone, Eastleigh keeper Joe McDonnell produced a fine stop to keep out Lewis Wing from close range four minutes into the second period as the Royals searched for the equaliser.

The visitors’ pressure eventually told late on when Azeez unleashed a fierce effort which flew into the back of the net.

But there was another twist to come as McCallum’s 18th goal of the campaign secured the Spitfires a third-round trip to either Newport or Barnet.