It was a big moment – David Wagner admits he got carried away with late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It was a big moment – David Wagner admits he got carried away with late winner

By Press Association
David Wagner (centre) saw his Norwich side claim a last-gasp win at Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)
David Wagner (centre) saw his Norwich side claim a last-gasp win at Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)

Norwich manager David Wagner confessed to momentarily losing his head in the aftermath of Adam Idah’s winner deep into stoppage time at Bristol City.

The under-pressure Canaries boss raced down the touchline to join in a pile-up of jubilant players after substitute Idah had burst onto a long ball forward to outpace defender Zak Vyner and shoot low past Max O’Leary.

It had looked like being another tough day for Norwich when Jason Knight fired Bristol City in front in the 34th minute after goalkeeper Angus Gunn had parried a low cross into his path.

But the game turned 13 minutes after the break when an intended cross from the left by Dimitris Giannoulis deflected off defender George Tanner to wrong-foot O’Leary and beat him at his near post.

Asked what was going through his mind when Idah netted five minutes into stoppage time, Wagner said: “If anything had been in my head at that moment, I wouldn’t have done it.

“It’s not all about me and it’s my job to keep everyone calm and focussed. But it was a big moment for the team and backed up what I have been saying about the players.

“We have some strong characters in the dressing room and today the spirit was evident in coming from behind to win against a good team.

“Bristol City have had some impressive results recently and we knew it would be a tough game.

“But I felt we started both halves well and after we fell behind the players showed their commitment, as they have been doing since our difficult start to the season.

“Our away fans, in particular, have stood behind us and it’s great to have sent them on their long journey home with smiles on their faces.”

Bristol City striker Tommy Conway squandered two good chances to increase their lead at the end of the first half and head coach Liam Manning was frustrated by the result.

He said: “I’m scratching my head over how we lost. It’s a tough one to take because the least we should have taken with a point.

“We started both halves poorly, but other than that we controlled the game. We have to turn that control into more chances.

“It had been a good week for me learning more about the players. They are an honest group, but we need to be tougher in more ways than one.

“Norwich didn’t have to do much to score their goals, which is disappointing.

“It’s still early days in getting my ideas across. I liked a lot of what I saw today, but we are only talking about a matter of weeks and we will get better.”