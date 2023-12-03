Richard Dryden says Aldershot emotions ‘high and low’ after Stockport draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Richard Dryden says Aldershot emotions ‘high and low’ after Stockport draw

By Press Association
Aldershot earned a replay (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot earned a replay (Chris Ison/PA)

Aldershot assistant manager Richard Dryden felt his side could have beaten Stockport as they held the League Two leaders 2-2 in the FA Cup second round.

A pulsating tie at the EBB Stadium means both teams will meet again at Edgeley Park to decide who will face West Brom in the third round.

With manager Tommy Widdrington prohibited from post-game media interviews due to a touchline ban, Dryden admitted the outcome left him both pleased and drained.

He said: “We’ve had every emotion you could possibly have. We played some great stuff at times.

“We could have won it, we could have lost it, so that’s where we are. We’ve got another game in the replay.

“You can’t expect a side of the quality of Stockport to roll over and have their tummies tickled.

“They showed the quality they’ve got and their manager changed a few things and got around us a little bit. So our emotions are high and low at the moment.”

Aldershot looked to cause another shock for a League Two side after their first-round demolition of Swindon, and took a 10-thminute lead when a Josh Stokes shot deflected into the net.

Sky Bet League Two leaders Stockport hit back two minutes later when Neill Byrne made his way past the home defence from the half-way line, and delivered an excellent strike from 25 yards.

The visitors came out strongly in the second half and took the lead a minute after the restart – Paddy Madden finishing off a move involving Macauley Southam-Hales and Nick Powell.

The hosts remained in the tie though, and responded in fine style after 67 minutes when Stokes finished off a devastating counter-attack from a Lorent Tolaj pass.

Stockport were almost victorious in injury time, when a Fraser Horsfall header hit the post, but both sides must play again in a game where a tie was a fair result.

County manager Dave Challinor felt the game was a classic case of a two-halved contest, but was content that his side remain in the draw.

He said: “We were disappointed with our first half. We were fortunate to be level at the break.

“In the second half, I’m much happier with the performance as it showed that when we take care – especially in the attacking half of the pitch – we should win the game with the chances we’ve created.

“That’s not taking anything away from Aldershot, they would have felt based on their first half performance they could have had more.

“We’ve not settled for the replay, but if you asked me before the game if I would rather be in the competition or out of it, I’m obviously going to say I want to be in.”