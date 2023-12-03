Wrexham set up Shrewsbury trip with victory against Yeovil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham set up Shrewsbury trip with victory against Yeovil

By Press Association
Andy Cannon celebrates scoring Wrexham’s second goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Andy Cannon celebrates scoring Wrexham’s second goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)

League Two promotion hopefuls Wrexham set up a trip to Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory against non-League Yeovil.

First-half goals from Ollie Palmer and Andy Cannon put the hosts ahead before substitute Sam Dalby’s stoppage-time strike dumped the National League South leaders out.

The hosts took an early lead when goalkeeper Joe Day saved Palmer’s initial header from Cannon’s cross, but the Wrexham striker tucked home the rebound.

James McClean’s low effort crept inches wide in the 20th minute during early Wrexham domination.

Yeovil rallied when Charlie Cooper’s fierce drive tested Mark Howard 10 minutes before half-time, before Jordan Young’s free-kick struck a post.

But Cannon grabbed Wrexham’s second in first-half stoppage time from outside the box, despite goalkeeper Day’s efforts.

Cooper’s early second-half effort flew over before Jacob Mendy’s low 65th-minute drive went wide for the home side.

McClean nearly capped off a fluid Wrexham counter-attack in the closing stages, before Dalby’s chipped finish in time added on sealed victory.