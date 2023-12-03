Kevin Sinfield’s latest MND fundraiser passes £300,000 mark on ‘horrendous’ day

Kevin Sinfield was rewarded for a “horrendous” day of running around Birmingham as his latest fundraising feat in aid of the motor neurone disease community breached the £300,000 mark.

Sinfield and his team overcame dismal weather conditions on the third day of his series of seven ultra marathons in as many days, starting at Alexander Stadium and finishing in front of a cheering crowd in Centenary Square.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain told the crowd: “With the weather we’ve had, it’s been horrendous, but we’ve got through and we’ve got here to the finish.

A tough day for Kev and the team today but you got them through it, thank you, let’s make it worthwhile by raising as much money as possible 📱 Text Kevin20 to 70143 to donate £20💻 Online https://t.co/gKuNmSApEx pic.twitter.com/i8NGSRs60r — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 3, 2023

“We’ve seen some lovely people along the way, and we had a great send-off this morning. Wherever we’ve been we’ve had incredible support.”

Sinfield moves on to Edinburgh on Monday, crossing the Forth Road Bridge before heading around Holyrood and finishing at Murrayfield.

He will then move on to Dublin and Brighton before concluding with a route that takes him up The Mall in London next week.

Since starting his ultra-marathon quest in 2020, the 43-year-old has raised over £8million to help fund research and help those with the disease, and he has vowed he will continue to undertake his marathon quest until a cure can be found.

:: To donate to Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 quest, see

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield