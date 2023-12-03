Kevin Sinfield’s latest MND fundraiser passes £300,000 mark on ‘horrendous’ day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Sinfield’s latest MND fundraiser passes £300,000 mark on ‘horrendous’ day

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield is looking to raise funds and awareness for motor neurone disease (Danny Lawson/PA)
Kevin Sinfield is looking to raise funds and awareness for motor neurone disease (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kevin Sinfield was rewarded for a “horrendous” day of running around Birmingham as his latest fundraising feat in aid of the motor neurone disease community breached the £300,000 mark.

Sinfield and his team overcame dismal weather conditions on the third day of his series of seven ultra marathons in as many days, starting at Alexander Stadium and finishing in front of a cheering crowd in Centenary Square.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain told the crowd: “With the weather we’ve had, it’s been horrendous, but we’ve got through and we’ve got here to the finish.

“We’ve seen some lovely people along the way, and we had a great send-off this morning. Wherever we’ve been we’ve had incredible support.”

Sinfield moves on to Edinburgh on Monday, crossing the Forth Road Bridge before heading around Holyrood and finishing at Murrayfield.

He will then move on to Dublin and Brighton before concluding with a route that takes him up The Mall in London next week.

Since starting his ultra-marathon quest in 2020, the 43-year-old has raised over £8million to help fund research and help those with the disease, and he has vowed he will continue to undertake his marathon quest until a cure can be found.

:: To donate to Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 quest, see

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield