Football rumours: Thomas Muller linked with move to Manchester United

By Press Association
Thomas Muller has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thomas Muller has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

What the papers say

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has been linked with a move to Manchester United. According to The Sun – which cites German outlet Bild – the Red Devils are in the market to exploit the veteran Germany international’s lack of playing time since the arrival of Harry Kane, with a 2024 bid.

Tottenham Hotspur v Nice – Friendly – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo (front) is also on United’s radar (Zac Goodwin/PA)

United are also reportedly interested in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. Metro, via Sky Germany, says Todibo is on the Old Trafford club’s radar for a January move, but they may need to compete with Tottenham for his services.

And The Sun, via ESPN and Corriere Dello Sport, reports Red Devils duo Jadon Sancho and Donny Van De Beek could both be sold to Juventus for as little as £26million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mason Greenwood Training and Presentation – Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Mason Greenwood is playing on loan at Getafe (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mason Greenwood: The Manchester United forward, who is currently on loan at Getafe, may yet play again at Old Trafford, according to Metro.

Matias Soule: Newcastle are leading a host of Premier League clubs in pursuit of the Juventus forward, reports Gazetta dello Sport.