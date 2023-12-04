Paul Heckingbottom looks set to be sacked as Sheffield United manager

Paul Heckingbottom looks set to be sacked as Sheffield United boss in the wake of Saturday’s capitulation at Burnley.

The Blades were thumped 5-0 at Turf Moor, their 11th defeat in 14 matches this season, and lie bottom of the Premier League with only five points.

The club have subsequently postponed Monday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the midweek visit of Liverpool.

Former manager Chris Wilder is the favourite to replace Heckingbottom if the 46-year-old becomes the first top-flight boss to be dismissed this term.

Some away fans turned on Heckingbottom towards the end of Saturday’s defeat, during which striker Oli McBurnie was sent off before half-time for twice elbowing opponents.

“The fans are right to shout, say that wasn’t good enough. I was almost singing along with them at one point,” Heckingbottom said.

Wilder, a popular figure at Bramall Lane, left by mutual consent in March 2021 after almost five years in charge. He has since had spells at Middlesbrough and Watford.