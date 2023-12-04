Paul Heckingbottom looks set to be sacked as Sheffield United manager By Press Association December 4 2023, 11.46am Share Paul Heckingbottom looks set to be sacked as Sheffield United manager Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4830245/paul-heckingbottom-looks-set-to-be-sacked-as-sheffield-united-manager/ Copy Link Paul Heckingbottom looks set to lose his job at Sheffield United (Martin Rickett/PA) Paul Heckingbottom looks set to be sacked as Sheffield United boss in the wake of Saturday’s capitulation at Burnley. The Blades were thumped 5-0 at Turf Moor, their 11th defeat in 14 matches this season, and lie bottom of the Premier League with only five points. The club have subsequently postponed Monday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the midweek visit of Liverpool. Full-time at Turf Moor. pic.twitter.com/xU3ds2eF4V— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 2, 2023 Former manager Chris Wilder is the favourite to replace Heckingbottom if the 46-year-old becomes the first top-flight boss to be dismissed this term. Some away fans turned on Heckingbottom towards the end of Saturday’s defeat, during which striker Oli McBurnie was sent off before half-time for twice elbowing opponents. “The fans are right to shout, say that wasn’t good enough. I was almost singing along with them at one point,” Heckingbottom said. Wilder, a popular figure at Bramall Lane, left by mutual consent in March 2021 after almost five years in charge. He has since had spells at Middlesbrough and Watford.