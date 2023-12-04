Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man Utd share purchase set to be announced early next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man Utd share purchase set to be announced early next week

By Press Association
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United is very likely to be confirmed early next week (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United is very likely to be confirmed early next week (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United is very likely to be announced early next week.

Confirmation of the investment by the 71-year-old’s Ineos Group would conclude a saga which has lasted more than a year, and sources have indicated that an announcement is strongly expected to be just days away.

The Glazer family who own United first announced on November 22, 2022 their intention to undertake a strategic review of their options, which included the possibility of them selling the club.

United fans have regularly protested about the Glazers' ownership since their leveraged buyout in 2005
United fans have regularly protested about the Glazers’ ownership since their leveraged buyout in 2005 (Richard Sellers/PA)

Many United fans, who have resented the Americans’ involvement in the club since their leveraged takeover in 2005, welcomed that news and until October of this year a buyout looked possible, with Ratcliffe and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim publicly in the running.

Sheikh Jassim withdrew his bid for full control of the club on October 14 and Ratcliffe’s focus has now shifted to taking a significant minority stake.

The deal is set to involve Ratcliffe purchasing a sufficient number of B shares from the Glazer family to secure 25 per cent of company voting rights.

Each B share carries 10 votes, whereas A shares carry one vote per share. The Glazers have hitherto owned all the B shares in United, affording them 95 per cent of the overall voting rights.

The Ineos Group is expected to pay in the region of £1.25bn for its stake in United
The Ineos Group is expected to pay in the region of £1.25bn for its stake in United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group is expected to pay in the region of £1.25billion for the share purchase, while also acquiring significant control over footballing operations.

It has also been reported that Ratcliffe is prepared to invest a further £245million to improve club infrastructure.

The deal had been expected to be done during the November international break, but that came and went and the one-year milestone was passed almost a fortnight ago.

The club announced on November 15 that Richard Arnold was stepping down as chief executive.

Sources close to Ineos indicated they were not involved in Arnold’s departure, but it seems likely that further change will be afoot once the deal is signed.