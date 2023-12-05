On this day in 2012: Frankie Dettori given six-month ban after failing drug test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2012: Frankie Dettori given six-month ban after failing drug test

By Press Association
Jockey Frankie Dettori was banned for six months on this day in 2012 (David Davies/PA)
Frankie Dettori pledged to “rebuild his reputation” on this day in 2012 after receiving a six-month ban for taking a prohibited substance when riding in France.

The three-times British champion jockey, 41, tested positive following a routine examination at Longchamp on September 16.

Dettori’s suspension, from French racing authority France Galop, was backdated from November 20 and ran until May 19, 2013.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Dettori’s solicitor Christopher Stewart-Moore said: “France Galop have announced their finding Frankie Dettori has committed a breach of their rules relating to prohibited substances.

“I have spoken to Frankie since the announcement was made, and he has told me he fully accepts France Galop’s decision.

“He also accepts that he has let down the sport he loves and all those associated with it, as well as the wider public. But most of all, and this is his greatest regret, he has let down his wife and children.

“Racing has been good to Frankie and he knows that his privileged position brings with it responsibility.

Frankie Dettori
Frankie Dettori rides a winner during the 2012 Ebor Festival at York (John Giles/PA)

“For this reason he is determined to rebuild his reputation when he returns to the saddle.”

Dettori had four rides at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe trials meeting, after which the sample was returned.

The case was then put before an independent medical commission in Paris on November 20, where Dettori spoke via conference call, but it was announced a day later that he was temporarily suspended from competing in France on medical grounds.

The file was passed on to a disciplinary panel of the stewards at France Galop, and Stewart-Moore said his client had received “a sympathetic hearing”.