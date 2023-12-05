The key talking points from Rangers’ annual general meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

The key talking points from Rangers’ annual general meeting

By Press Association
Rangers boss Philippe Clement (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers boss Philippe Clement (Steve Welsh/PA)

Chairman John Bennett presided over Rangers’ annual general meeting on Tuesday morning.

The Ibrox side are sitting second to Old Firm rivals Celtic in the cinch Premiership and have recently swapped boss Michael Beale for Philippe Clement.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main topics which emerged from the meeting  at New Edmiston House.

Summer spending will not affect Clement’s ability to strengthen squad

Cyriel Dessers is among the new arrivals at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former boss Beale bought Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Jose Cifuentes and Danilo, while Abdallah Sima arrived on loan from Brighton with Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Leon Balogun signed as free agents. Rangers accounts noted a total spend of £21million in the summer.

However,  chairman Bennett said: “It will have no effect on the manager’s plans.

“The manager has been very clear about the challenges of the January window, everyone knows about that, but I wouldn’t worry at all about the summer spend and that impinging upon what Philippe wants to do.

“The board will be ready for January or next summer. We have to keep aspiring to strengthen.

“Do also bear in mind that there will be contract expiries, it depends what we do about that so it is not just about transfer fees, it is about recycling wages that roll off which are fairly significant. It is about being clever and more clever than we have been frankly, in the recycling of wages.”

Clement appeals for fan backing

Philippe Clement is keen to have the Ibrox faithful on side (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Belgian boss is unbeaten in his first 10 games but already has heard the sound of boos from disgruntled fans, especially at half-time in the 1-1 Europa League draw against Cypriot side Aris Limassol at Ibrox and when he substituted Todd Cantwell before the break.

He spoke about the “synergy” needed between players and supporters, saying: “When I first came I saw that the synergy between the team and fans was a bit gone.

“We are building this and we have had some great moments when it was totally back but I feel it is unstable.

“It is a two-way street. I see so much potential here with the energy the fans can bring.

“It is a major force. It was lost at the beginning of the season and it is a major thing for me to rebuild and I ask for the support of everybody.”

New performance director will make a difference

Nicolas Raskin is one of a number of Gers' players to have been sidelined recently (Robert Perry/PA)
Tom Taylor will soon join Rangers from Brighton as the club’s new head of performance and Clement promised results.

Midfielders Ryan Jack and Nico Raskin are currently out injured, while Kemar Roofe, Ridvan Yilmaz, Rabbi Matondo and John Souttar are among others who have also missed games in the recent past.

Clement said: “There can be several causes, the human body or not enough training but also it was really important to get a good director of performance into the building.

“We have a lot of good staff also working really hard with the players and in the six weeks I have been here I have seen the players working really hard, even the injured players.

“So we have found someone who is really good and really good at making players who have had problems before better.”

Disabled Rangers fans will see changes at Ibrox soon

CEO James Bisgrove (right) spoke of new disabled spaces at Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)
Bennett confirmed plans for a new area for disabled fans, with the work commencing next year.

Chief executive James Bisgrove said: “In the Copland stand in the summer initially, there will be a brand new disabled platform installed at the back of the Copland creating between 37 and 40 new bays for disabled supporters.”