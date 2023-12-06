Liam Boyce extends Hearts stay as club tease further news

Liam Boyce has extended his current deal at Hearts until the summer of 2025 with Jambos fans told to “watch this space” for more good signing news.

The 32-year-old Northern Ireland striker has returned to the first-team fold following a lengthy injury lay-off and his appearances this season have triggered a year’s option in his contract.

Boyce joined Hearts in January, 2020 and has scored 36 times in 107 appearances.

Sporting director Joe Savage told the club’s official website: “Boycie’s contract extension is great news and a testament to his drive and determination.

“Our plan was always to give him the time he needed to come back feeling fit and then reintegrate him into the first-team scene.

“There was never any pressure, it was about making sure Boycie had the best chance to get back to the level he’s capable of.

“I think everybody can see he’s achieved that. He’s an influential player on and off the pitch so for him to trigger his contract extension is pleasing for everyone.

“There’s been lots of positivity around the club recently thanks to the first-team’s winning run, moving up to third in the league and also Steven (Naismith) and Lawrence Shankland’s awards (manager and player of the month for November respectively) and Boycie’s contract extension adds to it and we’re hopeful of sorting out a few more, so watch this space.”

Naismith said: “Boycie’s experience is invaluable inside the dressing room and we’re all delighted that he’s going to be here for a further year.

“I know from experience how difficult it is to return from a long-term injury but he has taken everything in his stride and you can see when he’s out on the pitch that it’s not affected him, he’s a quality player.

“Competition for places is fierce and having top talent like Boycie challenging for a spot only helps push standards even higher.”