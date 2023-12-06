Oh Hyeon-gyu nets double as leaders Celtic ease past Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oh Hyeon-gyu nets double as leaders Celtic ease past Hibernian

By Press Association
Oh Hyeon-gyu scores Celtic’s fourth goal (Steve Welsh/PA)
Oh Hyeon-gyu scores Celtic's fourth goal (Steve Welsh/PA)

Oh Hyeon-gyu capitalised on a rare start to hit a double as Celtic consolidated their position at the top of the cinch Premiership with a 4-1 victory over Hibernian at Parkhead.

Oh got the final touch on Celtic’s opener from a fifth-minute set-piece before hitting the fourth shortly before making way for Kyogo Furuhashi.

Matt O’Riley’s header and a Luis Palma penalty had extended Celtic’s lead in between the South Korean’s goals.

Substitute Christian Doidge netted a consolation for Hibs to give them some reward for Nick Montgomery’s attempts to build from the back and utilise his many attacking players.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers brought in Tomoki Iwata, Mikey Johnston and Oh, who had one start between them this season.

Iwata came into the holding midfield role for his first start under Rodgers, allowing Callum McGregor to push further forward. Johnston was making his first start since February 2022, after making three substitute appearances since his return from a loan spell at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

The champions got an early settler when Cameron Carter-Vickers got on the end of Palma’s corner and hit a shot which skimmed off Oh’s leg and beat David Marshall.

Oh was on the end of several crosses without seriously threatening before Marshall parried McGregor’s 25-yard strike.

The second goal came in the 36th minute when O’Riley timed his run perfectly to head home Palma’s cross after the winger had turned Lewis Miller inside out.

There were more chances at either end before the break. Alistair Johnston and Carter-Vickers both almost converted balls across the face of goal while Joe Hart made a good stop from Elie Youan.

Nat Phillips replaced Carter-Vickers at half-time and Celtic went further ahead in the 51st minute when Palma sent Marshall the wrong way from the spot.

Referee John Beaton was initially unconvinced over Lewis Stevenson’s challenge on Alistair Johnston but he did not take long to change his mind after being called to the VAR monitor by Gavin Duncan.

Oh netted four minutes later when he got on the end of McGregor’s ball down the left channel, brushed off Will Fish and guided the ball into the far corner.

Youan hit the post with a deflected effort before the wide player set up substitute Doidge for a 72nd-minute tap-in with a return pass.

Australian winger Marco Tilio had come on in the 63rd minute for Celtic for his second appearance for the club. The Australian winger created a decent shooting chance for himself but shot weakly at Marshall from 20 yards.

Celtic came closer when Marshall stopped Palma’s free-kick and both Furuhashi and Iwata missed glorious late chances.