Chris Kane nets stoppage-time winner for St Johnstone against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chris Kane nets stoppage-time winner for St Johnstone against St Mirren

By Press Association
Chris Kane scored St Johnstone’s winner (Graeme Hart/PA)
Chris Kane scored St Johnstone’s winner (Graeme Hart/PA)

Substitute Chris Kane netted in stoppage time as St Johnstone ground out a 1-0 win over faltering St Mirren at McDiarmid Park.

An underwhelming encounter in Perth looked set to end in stalemate until the hosts were awarded a penalty, from which the striker forced home at the second attempt after initially being denied by goalkeeper Zach Hemming.

The victory lifted St Johnstone from 11th to 10th in the cinch Premiership, while it was a third straight defeat for fourth-placed St Mirren, who have now won only one of their last seven matches.

Home boss Craig Levein made one change to the team that started Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by Celtic as Tony Gallacher was handed his first start since August in place of Dara Costelloe.

There were two tweaks to the St Mirren side that kicked off the 2-0 defeat by Rangers at the weekend as Charles Dunne and Lewis Jamieson took over from Conor McMenamin and Richard Taylor.

St Mirren had the bulk of the early possession, but it was the Perth side who had the first attempt of the evening in the 19th minute when Matt Smith shot wide from distance after Gallacher’s cross from the left caused momentary panic in the visiting defence.

The Buddies almost went ahead in the 24th minute, but Jonah Ayunga was denied by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov after getting himself free in the box before Jamieson – on the follow-up – saw his close-range effort deflected over by Sven Sprangler.

Following a rare burst of fluent passing, St Johnstone carved out an opportunity just before the half hour but Smith was unable to get enough power on his close-range volley, from Graham Carey’s cross, to trouble Hemming.

The visitors threatened in the 47th minute but Greg Kiltie could only head straight at Mitov after Mark O’Hara’s looping cross from the right bounced into his path six yards out. At the other end, Carey fizzed a dangerous ball across goal.

Following another lengthy lull in goalmouth action, St Mirren centre-back Dunne tried his luck with a 25-yard strike that forced Hemming into an excellent save in the 71st minute.

Two minutes later, the Buddies went even closer when Toyosi Olusanya burst clear down the right and rolled the ball across the face of goal to fellow substitute Mikael Mandron who watched in dismay as his close-range effort struck the inside of the post.

Just as it looked set to end in stalemate, however, Kane – who had missed a big opportunity in the 78th minute – was given the chance to win it deep into stoppage time after Dunne was penalised for a foul on Liam Gordon.

The striker saw his penalty saved by Hemming but reacted well to force in the rebound.