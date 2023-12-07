On this day in 2004: Glenn Hoddle appointed Wolves manager

Glenn Hoddle was appointed manager of Wolves on this day in 2004 .

The former England boss had been out of a job since leaving Tottenham in September 2003 and had previous managerial experience with Swindon, Chelsea and Southampton.

Hoddle took charge, succeeding manager Dave Jones for a second time having previously replaced him at Southampton.

Hoddle became Wolves manager in 2004 (David Jones/PA)

Jones was sacked at the start of November following the club’s relegation to the Championship and a miserable start to the new season saw them languishing in 17th when Hoddle took over.

“I’m delighted to be here. I saw the massive potential Wolverhampton have got; their ambition paralleled my thoughts,” Hoddle said.

“Wolves are a Premiership outfit with the fan base and ambition – they’ve already had a taste, and it’s very clear to me that is where they want to be put back again.

“It’s a very big challenge. We’re not sitting on top of the league – there’s a lot of work to be done.

Hoddle would eventually step down in July 2006 (Jane Mingay/PA)

“That (the Premier League) is where everybody at this club wants to go. I picked that up very quickly, and that’s where I want to go. I’m delighted to be back in football as well.”

Hoddle steered the club to a ninth-placed finish in the 2004-05 season, but Wolves missed out on the play-offs by eight points the following season with a seventh-placed finish.

He resigned as manager in July 2006 and it remains his last job in management, excluding a short spell as coach at QPR under Harry Redknapp in 2014-15.