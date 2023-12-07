Children continue to fall short with their physical activity, survey reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Children continue to fall short with their physical activity, survey reveals

By Press Association
Former England player Ugo Monye joined a rugby session with youngsters in London. (Adam Davy/PA)
Former England player Ugo Monye joined a rugby session with youngsters in London. (Adam Davy/PA)

Sport England has raised concerns after a survey revealed fewer than half of the country’s children are taking part in the recommended amount of physical activity.

The latest Active Lives Children and Young People report indicates 47 per cent of young people are taking part for an average of 60 minutes a day, with data from the 2022/23 academic year remaining stable from the previous 12 months. A further 22.8 per cent are rated as ‘fairly active’ while 30.2 per cent are categorised as ‘less active’ with less than 30 minutes a day on average.

Figures indicate a maintained recovery in participation following the pandemic, with the current statistics in line with pre-Covid findings from 2018/19, but also shine a light on areas that require improvement.

Most strikingly, the number of children classed as taking no physical activity at all in the previous seven days has increased by 127,000 since the survey was first taken in 2017/18, a rise of 1.4 per cent.

There remains broad inequality in the uptake of regular physical activity, with 40 per cent of black and Asian children in the recommended range and 44 per cent from less affluent families. Boys (51 per cent) are also more likely than girls (44 per cent) to be classed as active.

On the positive side, the success of England’s Lionesses at Euro 2022 saw 68,000 more young girls playing football – part of a four per cent rise over the five-year period.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said: “While today’s figures reveal some positives and is further evidence of our sector’s ability to recover from the pandemic, they also underline how much more work there is to do to get our children and young people active.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew (second left) joined former England rugby union star Ugo Monye (right) at an event at London's Haberdasher's Borough Academy Sports Centre.
Sports Minister Stuart Andrew (second left) joined former England rugby union star Ugo Monye (third right) at an event at London's Haberdasher's Borough Academy Sports Centre (Adam Davy/PA)

“The fact that fewer than half are meeting the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines demonstrates the scale of challenge facing our country. Too many children and young people are missing out on the benefits of living an active life – to their physical health but also mental well-being and positive social connection with friends and their community.”

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew appeared at an event with former England rugby union star Ugo Monye on Thursday to coincide with the report, and Hollingsworth reiterated the importance of political backing.

“This underlines the need for more action – and greater concerted focus across Government departments, as well as across the sport and physical activity sector,” he added.

“We welcome the launch of the new Physical Activity Taskforce, which meets next week, as a chance for this action to be debated.”