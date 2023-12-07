Kevin Sinfield completes MND fundraising ultra-marathon challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Sinfield completes MND fundraising ultra-marathon challenge

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield starts his run from Twickenham Stadium on day seven of the 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge in London. Since starting his ultra-marathon quest in 2020, the 43-year-old has raised over �8million to help fund research and help those with the disease, and he has vowed he will continue to undertake his marathon quest until a cure can be found. Picture date: Thursday December 7, 2023.
Kevin Sinfield has completed his ultra-marathon challenge in aid of motor neurone disease (MND), which has so far raised more than £630,000.

The 43-year-old was cheered to the finish line as he ran up The Mall in London in the rain on Thursday afternoon, after completing seven ultra-marathons in as many days in seven cities around Britain and Ireland.

Sinfield, the current England rugby union defence coach, completed ultra-marathons in Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton before finishing before scores of waiting supporters in the capital at about 3.45pm.

He was inspired by his former Leeds rugby league team-mate Rob Burrow, who disclosed in December 2019 that he had been diagnosed with MND, to take on the ‘7 in 7 in 7’ challenge.

Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge – Day Seven – London
Kevin Sinfield starts his run from Twickenham Stadium on day seven of the 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge (PA)

Each 27-mile run added an extra mile at the end to encourage others to help their friends through tough times.

He embraced his team-mates at the finish line and was swarmed by supporters and members of the media, before delivering a speech and giving interviews.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m knackered and I’m delighted.”

On the money he has raised so far, he added: “I’m delighted. I think we’d love to hit the target, clearly, hopefully people will carry on donating over this next little while, not underestimating either that £600,000 is a lot of money and will make a difference.

“We’ve got to keep pushing and driving because the MND community need our help and support and the best way we can provide that is through trying to find a cure and making sure that human side, how people live and operate, and the journeys that they go on, are smoother.”

Thursday’s final leg started at noon at Twickenham Stadium, home of England’s rugby union side.

Sinfield then passed through areas including Richmond Park, Notting Hill Gate, Hyde Park, Southwark Bridge and Whitehall before the final dash up The Mall.

As of 4.30pm on Thursday, he has raised more than £632,000 towards his £777,777 target.

Since 2020, Sinfield and his team have raised over £8 million with three previous endurance events, having been inspired by Burrow.

A Leeds Rhinos spokesperson said: “The team are inspired by MND sporting warriors Rob Burrow, Ed Slater, Marcus Stewart, Stephen Darby, the late Doddie Weir and the 5,000 other people living with MND, in the UK right now.”

– To donate to Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 quest, see https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield.