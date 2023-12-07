Shaun Murphy makes Shoot Out history with first 147 break in opening-round win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Shaun Murphy makes Shoot Out history with first 147 break in opening-round win

By Press Association
Shaun Murphy admitted his heart was racing after landing the tournament’s first maximum break (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shaun Murphy admitted his heart was racing after landing the tournament’s first maximum break (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shaun Murphy hit the first 147 maximum break at the BetVictor Shoot Out as he blasted past Hungarian teenager Bulcsu Revesz into the second round in Swansea.

Revesz, 16, broke off in the quickfire tournament, where matches are played over one frame of 10 minutes’ duration, and hit the blue on the way back up the table.

Murphy, who won the world title in 2005, needed no second invitation, as he swiftly cleared up the reds and was about to take the blue into the top-right pocket when someone from the audience shouted “don’t bottle it now”.

The 41-year-old Englishman showed nerves of steel as he sank the blue off the cushion, before coming back for the perfect angle off the pink and onto the black, which he rolled in the bottom left pocket with two minutes and 26 seconds of the frame left.

The previous best break in the competition was Mark Allen with 142.

Speaking to Eurosport after his victory, Murphy said: “On the (final) blue a fella shouted out ‘don’t bottle it’. Goodness me, my heart’s going. It was great fun.

“I love the event and can’t believe what’s just happened. It was a real buzz. You get excited out there playing this event, win or lose.

Shaun Murphy
Shaun Murphy admitted his heart was racing after landing the tournament’s first maximum break (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’ve done both, played really nicely and really badly, but for the fans here, they’ve seen something special, it was a pleasure to play for them.”

Elsewhere in Thursday’s first-round action in Swansea, Mark Joyce ended the hopes of Rebecca Kenna, amateur Steven Hallworth knocked out Welshman Jamie Jones, while 16-year-old Jack Borwick beat Adam Duffy for a maiden professional victory.

World Championship semi-finalist Si Jiahui defeated Liam Highfield to secure his place in the second round and 17-year-old Stan Moody saw off Rory McLeod to also progress to the last 64.