Erik ten Hag: People warned me not to take ‘impossible’ Manchester United job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Erik ten Hag: People warned me not to take ‘impossible’ Manchester United job

By Press Association
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come under pressure this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come under pressure this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Erik ten Hag has revealed he was warned not to become Manchester United manager because it was deemed an “impossible” job.

The 53-year-old Dutchman moved to Old Trafford from Ajax in 2022 but has come under pressure during his second season in the role.

United sit sixth in the Premier League table following Wednesday evening’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, nine points behind leaders Arsenal, while they have struggled in Europe.

“Everyone was telling me, ‘you can’t succeed in that job’,” Ten Hag told the United We Stand fanzine.

“They said it was impossible. Me? I wanted the challenge.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but it was such a great club with such a great fanbase.

“People love Manchester United, or they are against Manchester United. I like clubs like this. Ajax was like this.”

Ten Hag ended the club’s six-year wait for silverware by lifting the Carabao Cup in February before securing a third-placed league finish.

However, his side are off the pace this term following six defeats from 15 league games, in addition to sitting bottom of their Champions League group with one match – at home to Bayern Munich next week – remaining.