Sport

Oh Hyeon-gyu pleased to grasp opportunity on rare Celtic start with Hibs brace

By Press Association
Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-Gyu nets against Hibs (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-Gyu nets against Hibs (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu feels he reaped rewards for carrying out his instructions as he capitalised on a rare start.

The South Korea international netted twice in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Hibernian in only his second start under Brendan Rodgers.

The 22-year-old now has five goals for the season.

“I was very happy to get the opportunity to be in the starting XI and personally I was very happy to score two goals,” he said.

“I just tried not to be too lazy, to do what the manager told me, so it was important for me to play aggressively.

“I think I managed to do that. It’s important for me to take these opportunities whenever I am in the starting line-up.

“I don’t get that many opportunities to start but whenever they come I play like it’s my last game.

“I try to do what the manager asks and if I do my best, the goals tend to follow.

“I want to grasp these opportunities when they come. Every training session feels like a competition but the manager and coaching staff all help me with lots of advice.”

Oh showed pace, strength and finishing prowess for his second goal but his first owed much to Cameron Carter-Vickers getting on the end of a corner and guiding the ball towards goal, where it brushed off the striker on its way into the net.

Oh laughed: “It was a very important touch! I don’t think anyone realised I had touched it – none of the players believed me.

“Even the stadium announcer said it was Cameron’s goal… I said no, no no!

“I was very thankful to Cameron for giving me the opportunity to contribute to the goal.”