Football rumours: Mikel Arteta eyeing move for Joao Palhinha

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is reportedly high on Mikel Arteta’s transfer wish list. According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners’ boss views signing a new central midfielder as one of his priorities ahead of the January transfer window, with Palhinha considered a top prospect. Any move would also signal the end of Thomas Partey’s time with the Gunners.

Should Palhinha depart Fulham, the Telegraph reports the club already have an alternative in mind. The paper says Brazilian midfielder Andre, of Fluminense, is the club’s number one target to replace Palhinha at Craven Cottage.

Casemiro could be on his way out of Manchester United (Richard Sellers/PA)

Elsewhere, The Independent says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is ready to clean house. According to the paper, the club are willing to hear offers for midfielder Casemiro, defender Raphael Varane and winger Jadon Sancho.

And The Times reports Sunderland are interviewing Swedish coach Kim Hellberg to take over as manager following the dismissal of Tony Mowbray.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is a target for Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jarrad Branthwaite: The Everton centre-back is high on Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou’s wanted list, according to Sky Sports.

Adrien Rabiot: The midfielder is willing to sign a new deal with Juventus, reports Gazzetta Dello Sport.