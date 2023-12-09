On this day in 2010: Alan Pardew appointed as Newcastle manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2010: Alan Pardew appointed as Newcastle manager

By Press Association
Alan Pardew was appointed successor to the sacked Chris Hughton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alan Pardew was announced as Newcastle manager on a five-and-a-half-year contract on this day in 2010.

The former Reading, West Ham, Charlton and Southampton boss was unveiled as successor to the sacked Chris Hughton, who had overseen the Magpies’ promotion in 2009-10, as furious fans made their feelings heard about his appointment.

At a press conference that day Pardew – not accompanied by Newcastle owner Mike Ashley or managing director Derek Llambias – said: “I know they (the fans) are frustrated, that’s fairly obvious by the reaction.

Pardew arrives for a press conference at St James’ Park following his appointment (Owen Humphreys/PA)
“I’m not going to say I have kept away from it, I have tried to keep up to date with the frustration.

“They probably thought they had some stability with Chris and that’s gone, and the record of managers who have come and gone here, it doesn’t bode well.

“I am trying to say that I will work as hard as I possibly can here to get a situation where I can bring some longevity to the job.”

Pardew took over with the team in the thick of a relegation battle having collected 19 points from their first 16 games of the season.

Former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chris Hughton had guided Newcastle to promotion in 2009-10 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

But he expressed confidence that the side he inherited from Hughton would be good enough to preserve the club’s Premier League status.

He added: “I do think there is enough and we have got to make sure the impact of this mid-season situation with the manager changing isn’t an adverse impact.

“I am very much aware that the only faith I am going to gain is by keeping this club in the Premier League where it belongs.”

Pardew guided Newcastle to a 12th-placed finish that season and fifth the following term. He would stay in the job until January 2015, when he left to take charge of Crystal Palace.