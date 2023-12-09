We know where we’re at – James Tarkowski not focused on league table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We know where we’re at – James Tarkowski not focused on league table

By Press Association
James Tarkowski and Everton are in a positive mood (Peter Byrne/PA)
James Tarkowski and Everton are in a positive mood (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton defender James Tarkowski insists people cannot understand how well the team is doing by looking at the league table.

Even after a 10-point deduction for breaching financial regulations, the midweek win over Newcastle lifted the club out of the relegation zone again and without the punishment they would be 10th in the table.

Tarkowski said that is a fairer reflection of the strides made this season after two close shaves with relegation.

“It sounds daft but the league table is just there for now to show teams where they’re at. We know where we’re at as a team – just come watch us play,” he said.

“It’s not irrelevant but it’s not at the forefront of our minds.

“People say we will be fine or we won’t be fine. Our job as players is to get on that pitch, perform and put points on the board.

“After the 38th game of the season, we will have a look at where we are, and then we will judge our season on that.

“I think it (the Newcastle result) shows what we are building here, the belief in ourselves.

James Tarkowski slides to block a shot from Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, left
James Tarkowski slides to block a shot from Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We know we are in a good place right now so we’ll concentrate on that rather than the league table.”

Back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time in almost 14 months have been crucial in successive wins, as part of a six-match run in which they have lost just once.

Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite have been the cornerstones of that success but the improved form of left-back Vitalii Mykolenko has been an added boost.

The importance of that is reflected in results as Everton have yet to lose when scoring first in the league under Dyche, winning 11 and drawing four.

“We can’t expect to score three goals every week so it is important that we are secure at the back, and in recent weeks we have been,” added Tarkowski ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

Everton's James Tarkowski, right, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
Tarkowski, right, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford have been key to an improved defensive record (Peter Byrne/PA)

“That is a continuous process and we have got to be like that week in and week out.

“The spirit and togetherness of the team is right at the top of the gaffer’s list of important things to work on.

“We’ve worked on that as a team and I think you can see that on the pitch in terms of how we are playing and how we are together.

“It’s a gradual process. It’s not like it’s one meeting and we all have a big open conversation.

“Things do happen like that from time to time but it’s more how you treat each other and train together every day. That spirit is on show for everyone to see.”