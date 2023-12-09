Mohamed Salah: A double century of Liverpool goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mohamed Salah: A double century of Liverpool goals

By Press Association
Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Mohamed Salah reached 200 goals for Liverpool as the Reds came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Egypt forward’s record with the club.

200 up

Salah made an immediate impact after his arrival from Roma for a reported £34.3m in 2017, scoring 32 league goals in his debut season. That was a record for a 38-game Premier League campaign until beaten last season by Erling Haaland’s 36 for Manchester City.

He racked up 44 in all competitions and it remains the most prolific season of his career, though he has scored at least 19 in every Premier League campaign with Liverpool and 31 in all competitions in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.

He has scored 148 league goals in 234 appearances for the club. With two for Chelsea earlier in his career, the goal against Palace was also his 150th Premier League goal, moving him level with former Reds striker Michael Owen for 10th place in the competition’s scoring chart since its 1992 rebranding.

He also has 42 Reds strikes in the Champions League and another three in this season’s Europa League, to go with five in the FA Cup and one each in the League Cup and Community Shield.

The club offered a breakdown on social media of how he has scored his goals, with 162 coming from his trusty left foot to go with 30 on his right and eight headers.

Goal Rush

Ian Rush celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Wimbledon
Ian Rush is Liverpool’s record scorer (John Stillwell/PA)

“To score 200 goals, you only achieve this if you are a super, super special player.”

So said manager Jurgen Klopp on talkSPORT after the final whistle at Selhurst Park and Salah becomes the fifth player to reach a double century for Liverpool, following Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell.

His goals have come in a total of 327 appearances in all competitions, giving him a scoring rate of 0.61 goals per game – better than all but Hodgson, whose 241 goals came in 377 games (0.64 per game).

Rush is the club’s record scorer in all competitions with 346, in 660 appearances between 1980 and 1996 interrupted only by a brief spell at Juventus. That ranks Rush sixth in the list of Reds players with the most appearances, behind Ian Callaghan – with a record 857 – Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard, Ray Clemence and Emlyn Hughes.

Hunt scored 285 in 492 games to rank second ahead of Hodgson, while Liddell is the next name in Salah’s sights after scoring 228 times in 534 appearances from 1938 to 1961.

The same players make up the club’s top five league goalscorers, with Rush (229) dropping to third behind Hunt (244) and Hodgson (233). With Liddell hitting 215, it will be some time before Salah climbs any higher up that list.