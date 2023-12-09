Daniel Farke salutes the quality of Leeds’ finishing in win at Blackburn

Daniel Farke praised the “ice cold” finishing of Dan James and Crysencio Summerville after their goals gave Leeds a deserved 2-0 win at Blackburn.

The Championship’s in-form side comfortably brushed aside a spirited Rovers side thanks to clinical strikes, first through James’ fine low 27th-minute effort, and then Summerville’s cool finish – his third in the last four games.

They have dropped just five points in their last 10 games, and they are ominously placed in third, stretching their unbeaten run to seven.

Farke was pleased with all aspects of the performance, and was delighted with how his team took their chances.

He said: “Two really good possession sides played against each other and you have to accept that both sides will have their spells where they dominate the game in possession, but also to be especially switched on in the moments when you win the ball to be there and use quick counter attacks and this is what we did more or less for both goals.

“Good winning of the ball before the first goal, Sam Byram, before the second Ethan Ampadu and then to play two times, really good football, really good counter attacks, especially the second goal was a great, great team goal, and also ice-cold finishes from James and Summerville. I’m pretty happy with this.

“I’m especially pleased that we travel back today with a clean sheet against a really good and dangerous side. We didn’t allow them to have much. They had their spells in possession but in terms of big chances, there was not too much. It was important after a few weeks where we have conceded one goal, sometimes even two goals, today to return absolutely rock solid defence with a clean sheet. It’s a really good performance and a massive win for us. I’m pretty delighted.”

Blackburn missed the chance to move into the play-offs after losing a second consecutive game and though Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased with his side’s performance, he said Leeds were more clinical.

He said: “We’re extremely disappointed to lose the game. I think overall it was an excellent performance from my team against a very good squad, a Premier League squad with a lot of good players. We all know how good Leeds are in transitions. They scored two goals in transitions.

“I think the difference with the two teams was the clinical things. We probably got into better areas than the opponent, but played against a very good side. I think my players did a good job.

“We shouldn’t forget that of course this is a very good side. I said it before the game, I think they will get automatically promoted. They should as well. We know how difficult it is to cope with those transition moments and the quality which they have. But still I thought we were in the game for a long time. Second half actually, I think we were the much better side.

“I think we got into very good areas where we were not connected well enough in the final third. But they were just a little more clinical, and of course quality.”