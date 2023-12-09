Jerry Yates grabs winner for Swansea to sink his former club Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jerry Yates grabs winner for Swansea to sink his former club Rotherham

By Press Association
Jerry Yates scored the winner against his former club (Tim Markland/PA)
Jerry Yates scored the winner against his former club (Tim Markland/PA)

Rotherham academy product Jerry Yates came back to haunt his former club as he grabbed the winner in Swansea’s 2-1 victory.

Defender Daniel Ayala was sent off for the Millers after 17 minutes and that changed the complexion of the game, with Swansea eventually taking full advantage to secure all three points.

The game saw two interim bosses in charge, with Rotherham believed to be closing in on the appointment of Leam Richardson.

Wayne Carlisle took charge of his fourth Rotherham game following the dismissal of Matt Taylor, while Alan Sheehan was in the dugout for the Swans after the sacking of Michael Duff.

Christ Tiehi was first to force a save in the match as he latched onto a long throw and connected with a strong half-volley which goalkeeper Carl Rushworth was able to gather.

Rotherham were dealt a blow in the 17th minute when Ayala was shown a second yellow card for blatantly fouling Charlie Patino.

Swansea looked to make the most of the extra man and Yannick Bolasie came close to putting them ahead as he met Jay Fulton’s cross to the back post.

Keeper Viktor Johansson had to deny Jamal Lowe with a strong save after the striker had closed down Cohen Bramall’s attempted clearance.

Swansea continued to threaten before the break and Harry Darling should have done better as he rose highest at a corner only to head straight at Johansson.

The Sweden international was called into action again as he had to palm away Fulton’s vicious shot from distance.

Johansson then clawed out Lowe’s header superbly, but he could do nothing to prevent the opener a minute into added time when a cross from Jamie Paterson was deflected in by Patino.

Rotherham’s protests over a handball were ignored by referee Josh Smith.

The Welsh side looked to put the game to bed early in the second half and it was a stinging effort from Darling which first troubled Johansson.

Instead it was the Millers who levelled after 64 minutes, with Sam Nombe tucking home after Hakeem Odoffin had gone up for a flick on.

Darling again threatened at the other end as he headed on target from Matt Grimes’ corner.

Swansea went back ahead in the 73rd minute with Yates able to lash home after Lee Peltier failed to get enough on Josh Key’s centre.

Rushworth was called into action in stoppage time as he pushed Georgie Kelly’s header over the crossbar.